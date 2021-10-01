Covid-19: Thane district's case count rises by 241, death toll by four

-
The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 241 to 5,59,351, while the fatality count mounted to 11,410 with the death of four patients, an official said on Friday.
These new cases and deaths were reported on Thursday, he said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent at present, he added.
In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,35,944, while the death toll has reached 3,276, another official said.
