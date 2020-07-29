Over 1,700 vehicles penalised for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Noida

Owners of more than 1,700 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, more than half a dozen vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Wednesday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where has infected over 4,950 people and claimed 41 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for

"On Wednesday, 4,608 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,745 of them, while another eight were impounded for violating the curbs imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 2,01,600 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)