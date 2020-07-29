Kerala's Covid-19 tally over 21,000, 30 health workers among 903 new cases

reported 903



fresh cases, including 30 health workers, on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 21,797, while the toll climbed to 68 with one more death.

As many as 10,351 people were presently under treatment, while 11,369 have recovered so far with 641 discharged on Wednesday, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

The day's cases saw a marginal dip after the state on Tuesday reported its single day peak of 1,167.

Thiruvananthapuram district, which has a tally of 3,023 COVID cases,continued to report the highest number of per day infections with 213 cases, including 138 through contact.

Malappuram 87, Kollam 84, Ernakulam 83, Kozhikode 67, Pathnamthitta 54, Palakkad and Kasaragod 49 each were among other districts that saw higher cases.

A 67-year-old man from Malappuram died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 68, the release said.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 90 had come from abroad and 71 from other states. While 706 people were infected through contact, the source of infection of 35 was not known, the minister said.

At present 1,47,132 people were under observation of whom 1,37,075 in home or institutional quarantineand 10,057 in hospitals, including 1,475 admitted on Wednesday.

The state tested 23,924 samples during the day, taking the cumulative numbers to 7,33,413. Results were awaited for 7,037 samples.

