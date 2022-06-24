Delhi logs 1,447 new Covid cases, one more death; positivity rate at 5.98%

recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243.

had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood 8.10 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)