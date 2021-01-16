Over 19,000 health workers administered COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

-
-
: Over 19,000 healthcare workers
were administered the coronavirus vaccine on the first day in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said eight cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported in three districts.
As against the target of 31,570 health workers, 19,108 turned up for vaccination on the first day.
Five cases of AEFI were reported in Kurnool district.
One minor AEFI was reported in Anantapuramu district and two in SPS Nellore district," the Health Commissioner said in a release,but did not specify the nature of the after-affects.
Sources said the AEFI cases mostly related to giddiness and headache and the affected persons were immediately provided necessary medicare.
The COVID-19 vaccination programme was taken up in 332 locations across the state with each session site supposed to cater to 100 beneficiaries per day.
Guntur district saw the highest turnout of 2,274 beneficiaries out of the targeted 3,100 while Prakasam saw only 436 against the target of 2,200.
