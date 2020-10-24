Over 2,000 challans issued by Delhi Police for violation of Covid-19 norms

The issued over 2,000 on Saturday for violation of COVID-19 norms, officials said.

A total of 1,856 were issued to those who were found not wearing masks, three for spitting and 117 challans were issued to those found violating social distancing norms, according to the data.

A total of 2,066 challans have been issued for various violations till 4 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Citing the collective data, the said since June 15,4,23,762 challans have been issued for mask violation, 3,093 challans for spitting and 33,301 challans for violation of social distancing norms.

A total of 3,71,974 masks have been distributed to needy people so far, they said.

