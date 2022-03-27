Over 2,000 cops on toes ahead of Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony

-
Security has been tightened in the state ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Monday.
Over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed on Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 11 am at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji.
Speaking to reporters today, Goa Director-General of Police (DGP) Indradev Shukla informed that a multi-tier security cover has been put in place for Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of different states.
The security cover is put up at the stadium where the main event will take place and also at INS Hansa and Airport in Dabolim where VVIPs will arrive.
"Over 2,000 personnel have been deployed, drones to be used to maintain vigil in the sky. Specialized teams have been called in from outside the state. Indian Navy, Indian Coast Gaurd, along with Goa Coastal Police, will man the 105 kilometres stretch of Goa coast," he said.
The DGP further informed that a black dress and a black face mask is not allowed for anybody who is going to attend the event. Earlier, the BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade also confirmed this development.
In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.
