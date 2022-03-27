India successfully test-fires two MRSAMs off Odisha coast

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8
Microsoft Surface Pro X: Solid as a Windows 11 tablet, but so as a laptop
India successfully testfires nuclear capable strategic Agni Prime missile
-
India on Sunday successfully test-fired two Indian Army-version Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles (MRSAMs) from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha.
The flight tests were carried out as part of live-firing trials against high-speed aerial targets, sources in the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) said, adding that the missiles intercepted the targets and destroyed those completely, registering direct hits at both the ranges.
The first missile hit a medium-altitude long-range target and the second a low-altitude short-range one.
This MRSAM version is a Surface-to-Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.
The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in deliverable configuration. The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry deployed by ITR, Chandipur.
The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and Indian Army.
"MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit," DRDO tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and the defence industry for the successful flight tests of MRSAM-Army. He said that both the successful tests establish the capability of the weapon system in intercepting targets at critical ranges.
DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the flight trial.
As a precautionary measure, the Balasore district administration had temporarily shifted around 7,000 people from three villages close to the ITR to safety.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU