Over 300 Mumbaikars getting vaccinated per minute against Covid: Maha govt

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
India overtakes US in total Covid-19 vaccine doses given, says govt
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
-
As many as 336 people are getting vaccinated against coronavirus in Mumbai every minute considering the number of doses administered in the last few days, the Maharashtra government claimed on Wednesday.
A total of 97 lakh vaccine doses have been administered at civic-run vaccination centres and private hospitals in the city to date, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
At least 71 lakh people have got a first dose, while 26 lakh people are now fully vaccinated, the data revealed.
Over 1.6 lakh people were vaccinated in Mumbai on August 21, 27 and August 29, while 1.39 lakh got the jab on Wednesday, the state government said.
Higher vaccination coverage of people in Mumbai will ensure greater protection and strengthen our preparation for the predicted third wave, " state minister Aaditya Thackeray said in the statement.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the civic body had adequate number of doses in stock as of Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU