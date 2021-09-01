Covid-19: Haryana reports no Covid deaths after months, 20 fresh cases

reported no Covid-related death after months, even though it added 20 new infections Wednesday, pushing the total case count to 7,70,506.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,677 as no fresh deaths were reported.

It was after a gap of several months that the state reported no death during a 24-hour period.

Among the districts, nine cases were from Gurgaon district.

The total active cases in the state were 296, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,189.

The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

