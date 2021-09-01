Covid-19: Haryana reports no Covid deaths after months, 20 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Covid-19: Haryana records 10,491 fresh cases, 60 deaths in 24 hours
Cong moves no-confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly
-
Haryana reported no Covid-related death after months, even though it added 20 new infections Wednesday, pushing the total case count to 7,70,506.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,677 as no fresh deaths were reported.
It was after a gap of several months that the state reported no death during a 24-hour period.
Among the districts, nine cases were from Gurgaon district.
The total active cases in the state were 296, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,189.
The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU