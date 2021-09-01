Colleges open after 5 months as Himachal records 5 deaths, 251 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh records 34 more deaths, toll crosses 1900-mark
2 people dead, 10 missing, 20 stranded in Himachal Pradesh flash-floods
Night curfew in four Himachal districts till May 10 to contain virus spread
JNU entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for students: VC
Efforts on to ensure more Indian institutions scale global excellence: PM
-
Colleges in Himachal Pradesh opened on Wednesday after a gap of over five months even as five more people died from coronavirus, with 251 fresh cases pushing the state's infection count to 2,13,799.
The colleges were closed by the state government on March 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Only those students were allowed to enter the colleges who followed the Covid protocol.
So far, the infection has killed 3,587 people in the state, according to a health official.
Of the fresh deaths, two were reported from Kangra and one each from Kullu, Una and Chamba, he said.
As many as 104 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,409, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU