Over 39,000 healthcare workers receive Covid-19 vaccine so far in Himachal

-
ALSO READ
Frontline workers to get covid vaccine starting early Feb: Health Ministry
First in line for vaccine should be those over 65, not frontline workers
450,000 health workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase: Rajasthan Health min
Roll-out and costs
Over 1 mn healthcare workers received vaccine shots till Thursday: Centre
-
As many as 6,136 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 39,588, a health official said.
A total of 7,921 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 96 sessions on Tuesday, out of which 6,136 could be given the jabs, a coverage of 77.5 per cent, he said.
The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has risen to 39,588 against a target of around 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.
A total of 33,452 people were administered the vaccine till February 1.
The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs.
Sixteen cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the state on Tuesday, Jindal said, taking the total to 81.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU