JUST IN
COP15 adopts biodiversity reversal plan to save 30% of land, water by 2030
India's expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM
Oracle Red Bull Racing team coming to India with their F1 car in March 2023
Law must not be used as tool to harass accused, says Supreme Court
Office net absorption set to rise 50% YoY in 2023 to 40 mn sq ft: JLL study
Sporadic violence reported from parts of Kerala after Argentina win
Data protection, telecom bills to pass in monsoon session: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Govt will face trouble if demands not met: Farmers at 'Kisan Garjana' rally
Goa CM Sawant warns of strict action against those who harass tourists
Savarkar portrait unveiled in K'taka assembly, Cong calls move unilateral
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
COP15 adopts biodiversity reversal plan to save 30% of land, water by 2030
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 54 million users' data at risk via 3 popular email marketing apps

Three popular transactional and marketing email service providers -- Mailgun, MailChimp and Sendgrid -- have put data of more than 54 million mobile app users at risk, including from India

Topics
Data Privacy | data protection | Email threat

IANS  |  New Delhi 

data sharing

Three popular transactional and marketing email service providers -- Mailgun, MailChimp and Sendgrid -- have put data of more than 54 million mobile app users at risk, including from India, a report claimed on Monday.

People in the US have downloaded these apps the most, followed by the UK, Spain, Russia, and India, leaving over 54 million mobile app users vulnerable, according to cyber-security firm CloudSEK.

CloudSEK's 'BeVigil', a security search engine for mobile apps, uncovered about 50 per cent of the analysed (600) apps on the Google play store, leaking API keys of three popular transactional and marketing email service providers; Mailgun, MailChimp, and Sendgrid.

An API (application programming interface) is a piece of software that allows applications to communicate with each other without any human intervention. An API key is a special identification used by users, developers, or calling programmes to authenticate themselves to an API.

"Leaked API keys allow threat actors to perform a variety of unauthorised actions such as sending emails, deleting API keys, and modifying two-factor authentication," said security researchers.

Mailgun provides email API services enabling brands to send, validate, and receive emails through their domain at scale.

"An API key leak would allow a threat actor to send emails, read emails, get simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) credentials, get IP address and statistics, allow creating, accessing, and deleting Webhooks and retrieve mailing lists of customers and launch a phishing campaign," said the report.

Mailchimp is a transactional email service first introduced in 2001 and later launched as a paid service with an additional freemium option in 2009.

An API key leak in Mailchimp would allow a threat actor to read conversations, fetch customer information, expose email lists of multiple campaigns containing personal identifiable information (PII), authorise third-party applications connected to a MailChimp account, manipulate promo codes and start a fake campaign and send emails on behalf of the company.

In the case of SendGrid, a communication platform intended for transactional and marketing emails, an API key leak would allow a hacker to send emails, create API keys, control IP addresses used to access accounts.

"In modern software architecture, APIs integrate new application components into existing architecture. So its security has become imperative. Software developers must avoid embedding API keys into their applications and should follow secure coding and deployment practices," said CloudSEK.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Data Privacy

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 18:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU