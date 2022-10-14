JUST IN
Vande Bharat Express likely to make southern debut on November 10
Still have hope in judiciary, says student who fought against hijab ban
Raj asked to pay compensation to children orphaned by Covid within 2 wks
Bridge across Krishna to meet long-pending demand of Telangana, AP people
I-T department searches multiple branches of RS Brothers in Hyderabad
Punjab, Haryana chief ministers meet over Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue
Bombay HC bench acquits ex-DU professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case
Delhi govt allocates Rs 25 cr for Chhath Puja celebrations at 1,100 sites
Delhi Excise policy case: ED raids 25 new locations in national capital
Kerala HC quashes unlawful assembly, rioting case against Pinarayi Vijayan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
Business Standard

Vande Bharat Express likely to make southern debut on November 10

The train will cut travel time between Una, Chandigarh and New Delhi and also comes equipped with advanced safety features

Topics
Vande bharat | Vande Bharat Express | Vande Bharat train

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vande bharat
There is also a passenger-guard communication facility in coaches, which comes with an automatic voice recording feature

The Vande Bharat Express is likely to make its southern debut on November 10, when its fifth edition will be launched between Chennai-Bengaluru and Mysuru, sources said on Friday.

The distance it will cover will be around 483 km.

The Railways recently launched the third and the fourth Vande Bharat Express from poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the inaugural run of the latest Vande Bharat Express train at Amb Andaura railway station in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The train will cut travel time between Una, Chandigarh and New Delhi and also comes equipped with advanced safety features.

Vande Bharat 2.0 trains come fitted with the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) called KAVACH, which the previous trains did not have. Coaches are equipped with disaster lights with a battery backup of three hours.

The train's exterior has eight flatform-side cameras, up from four. There is also a passenger-guard communication facility in coaches, which comes with an automatic voice recording feature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vande bharat

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.