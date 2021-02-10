Over 66,000 manual scavengers identified across country: Govt

As many as 66,692 manual scavengers, including 37,379 in Uttar Pradesh, have been identified across the country, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said 340 people have died while cleaning sewers and tanks in the last five years.

Out of the 340 deaths, full compensation has been paid to 217 and partial compensation has been paid to 47, according to the data shared by Athawale.

According to the data, a total of 66,692 have been identified across the country.

The highest number of have been identified in UP at 37,379 followed by 7,378 in Maharashtra, 6,170 in Uttarakhand and 4,295 in Assam.

