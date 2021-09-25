Over 825.7 mn coronavirus vaccine doses given to states, UTs so far: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Scientists argue against US decision to roll out Covid booster shots
Centre to provide 58.6 mn vaccine shots for free to states/UTs till June 15
Over 54.04 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
'Based on scientific data': Harsh Vardhan on Covishield dose gap decision
-
More than 82.57 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far and over 94 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Over 4.15 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and the union territories for inoculation, it said.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.
"More than 82.57 crore (82,57,88,115) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 94 lakh doses (94,37,525) are in the pipeline," it said.
The inoculation drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and union territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it added.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and union territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, the statement said.
Under the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the central government procures and supplies free of cost 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU