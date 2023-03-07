Seven children of Mumbai school hospitalised with food poisoning symptoms

-
ALSO READ
What is visual search?
Alembic Pharma slips 5%; board approves Rs 1,150 cr as impairment charges
Urgent and accelerated efforts needed for universal eye coverage: WHO
Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid
Floods in southeast Australia could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes
-
Seven children of a special school for the visually-impaired from south Mumbai were hospitalised on Tuesday following symptoms of food poisoning and fever, officials said.
The children, in the age group of 11 to 18 years, were rushed to a civic-run hospital in Mumbai Central after they complained of fever, vomiting and abdominal pains at around 12.45 pm.
They are students of Victoria Memorial School for the blind situated in Tardeo area.
A civic official said five of the seven children taken to the casualty section of the hospital were above 12 years, while two others are younger.
"Five children complained of vomiting and abdominal pains while two others are suffering from fever," an official said, adding all seven children are admitted to the hospital and their health is stable now.
It is not yet clear whether they ate a common meal or otherwise.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 16:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU