Business Standard

Seven children of Mumbai school hospitalised with food poisoning symptoms

Seven children of a special school for the visually-impaired from south Mumbai were hospitalised on Tuesday following symptoms of food poisoning and fever, officials said

food poisoning | Mumbai | FSSAI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Seven children of a special school for the visually-impaired from south Mumbai were hospitalised on Tuesday following symptoms of food poisoning and fever, officials said.

The children, in the age group of 11 to 18 years, were rushed to a civic-run hospital in Mumbai Central after they complained of fever, vomiting and abdominal pains at around 12.45 pm.

They are students of Victoria Memorial School for the blind situated in Tardeo area.

A civic official said five of the seven children taken to the casualty section of the hospital were above 12 years, while two others are younger.

"Five children complained of vomiting and abdominal pains while two others are suffering from fever," an official said, adding all seven children are admitted to the hospital and their health is stable now.

It is not yet clear whether they ate a common meal or otherwise.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 16:47 IST

