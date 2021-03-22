Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami promises new district in the state

Chief Minister and senior leader of AIADMK, E. Palaniswami, has promised a new district, Arni, which will be carved out of Tiruvannamalai district.

The chief minister made the announcement during a slew of public programmes on Sunday evening.

Palaniswami lashed out against DMK President M.K. Stalin calling him a "fake" farmer and informed that he, himself, and his family were the ones into farming for the past seven years.

The chief minister challenged Stalin as to whether he could even till a land.

Palaniswami claimed that he could till a land easily as it was his family's vocation.

He also charged that senior leader V.R. Nedunchezhiyan was cheated by Stalin's father, M. Karunanidhi for the post of chief minister whereas the sitting AIADMK CM became the chief minister only after being elected by a majority of legislators.

Addressing a public programme at Vandavasi in the Tiruvannamalai district, Palaniswami said that his government has won the prestigious "Krishi Karman Award" initiated by the central government for the past five years and added that it was his government's consistent dedication and commitment that made it possible.

He also said that has achieved its food production target of 100 lakh tonne, which was yet another milestone for his government.

The AIADMK has stitched a pre-poll alliance with the BJP in power at the Centre for the upcoming April 6 state Assembly elections.

