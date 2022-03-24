'Pariksha pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students on April 1

-
ALSO READ
Opportunity to connect with India's youth: PM Modi on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' an opportunity to discover trends in education: PM
IPL 15 organisers allow 25% crowd attendance inside stadiums
India is sacred land of education, knowledge: PM Narendra Modi
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar seeks bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case
-
The fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium here.
The prime minister gives his insight to students on beating exam stress during the
interactive programme.
"The wait is now over! The 5th edition of #PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students & share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," read a tweet from the Union Education Ministry.
The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU