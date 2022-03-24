'Pariksha pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students on April 1

The fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with Prime Minister will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium here.

The prime minister gives his insight to on beating exam stress during the



interactive programme.

"The wait is now over! The 5th edition of #PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with & share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," read a tweet from the Union Education Ministry.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

