Persuade visitors to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behavior: Himachal CM

Directing to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the Health Department to keep vigil on the number of cases and keep the men and machinery ready to meet any eventuality.
The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of health officers to review Covid-19 situation in the state. He said strengthening of genome sequencing of positive case samples must be ensured. Special vigil must be kept to persuade the visitors to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during their stay in the state.
Sukhu said people with flu-like symptoms must be tested for Covid-19 so that treatment could be started at the earliest. He said adequate testing must be ensured in the health institutions.
Principal Secretary (Health) Subhasish Panda said at the meeting that there were 2,526 dedicated beds with oxygen, besides 2,046 Covid-19 beds. He said efforts would be made to ensure sufficient availability of the vaccine.
Mission Director National Health Mission Hemraj Bairwa said there are 28 active coronavirus cases in the state out of which three were hospitalised.
--IANS
vg/ksk/
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:18 IST
