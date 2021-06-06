Petrol prices cross Rs 95/litre in Delhi, Rs 101/litre in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol hits another high of Rs 87.60 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 77.73
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
-
Petrol and diesel prices increased across the four metros on Sunday, with petrol price in the national capital crossing the Rs 95-per-litre mark.
In Delhi, the fuel was sold for Rs 95.03 a litre, up from Rs 94.76 on Saturday.
Price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the Rs 101-a-litre mark at Rs 101.25 per litre.
In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 96.47, Rs 95.02, respectively, higher than the levels on Saturday.
Similarly, diesel prices also rose across the four cities.
In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, rose to Rs 85.95, Rs 93.30, Rs 90.66 and Rs 88.80 per litre, respectively.
Mumbai is not the only city to have unique distinction of petrol breaching the Rs 100 per litre mark.
Thane reached the mark few days back while few other cities in Rajasthan (including Jaipur), Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra with the highest VAT levels on auto fuels in the country, have already been selling normal petrol for over Rs 100 a litre for past several days.
Premium petrol price had already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in several parts of the country through increase in the retail rates in the month of January and February.
--IANS
rrb/sn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU