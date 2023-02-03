Phones, knives, drugs recovered from inmates after surprise raids in Tihar

-
ALSO READ
Overcrowding at Tihar jail makes difficult for officials to monitor inmates
Kejriwal should apologise to nation, dismiss Jain: BJP on Tihar video
Reminded people of women's safety: Sadhvi Pragya on her 'knives' remarks
UP Jail inmates learn block printing to make scarves, stoles for sale
Influential people get all kinds of favours: Ex-law officer of Tihar Jail
-
Mobile phones and knives were recovered from inside Delhi's Tihar Jail number 3 in a search operation, jail authorities said on Thursday.
After receiving information about restricted items being hidden by the inmates inside the prison cell, the jail administration conducted a search operation on Wednesday midnight and recovered mobile phones, knives, drugs and wires from Tihar jail number 3.
The jail authorities are interrogating the inmates about the prohibited items found with them despite strict inspection inside the premises.
The jail administration has conducted several search operations in the past as well and recovered mobile phones.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU