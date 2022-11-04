PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Betul accident in Madhya Pradesh

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.
He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
Eleven people, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh in early hours of Friday, police said.
In a tweet quoting Modi, his office said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 11:26 IST
