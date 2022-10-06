JUST IN
Delhi witnesses pleasant morning; light rain, thundershowers likely
Business Standard

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri flash floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Topics
Narendra Modi | West Bengal | Floods

ANI  General News 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

"Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

As many as eight persons died during a flash flood that hit the Mal River at Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Wednesday evening District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu said.

One more body was recovered taking the toll up to eight, the district official said.

Moumita Godara said that a search is underway to find if there were more casualties.Four women were among those killed in the tragic incident.

People who sustained minor injuries have been admitted to a nearby hospital, the district magistrate said.

Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also expressed his grief over the incident and in a tweet. "Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress."

Earlier, Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta said that seven people had died and several were feared missing after flash floods hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol Visarjan (immersion), on Wednesday.

"Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan. Seven people were dead, several were feared missing and many people were trapped in the river and many washed away. Bodies of seven people were recovered. NDRF and civil defence deployed; rescue underway," Debarshi Dutta said.

Personnel of the national defence reserve force (NDRF) and civil defence were deployed in the search and rescue operations the police official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 12:44 IST

