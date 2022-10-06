JUST IN
Taj Mahal to open during 'Sharad Purnima' for four nights this month
Centre's push boosts pace of rooftop solar installations in houses: Report
Two die of electrocution from poles during Durga Puja in UP's Barabanki
PM lauds collective commitment of all Indians to strengthen Nari Shakti
UN peacekeeping chief Lacroix to visit India during 9-day foreign trip
DRI arrests person with 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore at Mumbai airport
Allahabad University students to continue protests over fee hike of 400%
9 killed, nearly 38 injured after two buses collide in Kerala's Palakkad
Punjab CM Mann bats for collaboration in academics, tourism with Tajikistan
Top Headlines: Global trade growth forecast; world currency reserves shrink
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Google Chrome most unsafe browser in 2022 with 303 vulnerabilities: Report
Business Standard

Over 70 injured in Andhra Pradesh's traditional stick-fight during Dussehra

More than 70 people were injured in the traditional fight with sticks during Dussehra celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Dussehra | Clashes

IANS  |  Amaravati 

Clashes
Representative Image (File photo: PTI)

More than 70 people were injured in the traditional fight with sticks during Dussehra celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Like every year, two groups attacked each other with sticks during Banni Utsav held as part of celebrations at Devaragattu village in Holagonda 'mandal' (block) late on Wednesday.

The injured were admitted to hospitals at Adoni and Alur and the condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

The stick-fight is organised every year as part of Dussehra celebrations at Mala Malleswara Swamy temple located on a hillock. Like in the past, the villagers defied the police orders to organise the fight, which they claim to be part of their tradition.

As part of the annual celebrations, people from different villages divide in two groups to fight with sticks to secure the idols of the deity.

This year, the fight was delayed due to rains. The fight led to a huge traffic jam in the area. A boy died on the way to participate in the celebrations. The boy was identified as Ravindranath Reddy, hailing from Karnataka. Police said he was suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

Every year, people of villages around the temple divide into two groups and fight with sticks to take control of the idols.

Villagers from Neraniki, Neraniki Tanda and Kottapeta villages fight with devotees of Arikera, Arikera Tanda, Suluvai, Ellarthi, Kurukunda, Bilehall, Virupapuram and other villages. They mercilessly attack each other with sticks and in the fight many receive grievous injuries. However, devotees consider these injuries as a good omen.

Attempts by authorities to dissuade villagers from organising the fight have not yielded results. Every year, the police deploy forces to prevent the fight but the villagers defy the orders and organise the fight.

Villagers believe that Lord Shiva took the form of Bhairava and clobbered two demons, Mani and Mallasura, with sticks. The villagers enact the scene on Vijayadashami day. Group of villagers from the demon's side try to snatch the idols from the rival group, called god's team. They fight with sticks to take control of the idols.

Thousands of people from various parts of Kurnool and surrounding districts and neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka gather at the village to watch the traditional fight.

--IANS

ms/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 11:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.