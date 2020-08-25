Nagaland: NIDA calls for complete shutdown of medical services for 24 hours

The In-Service Doctors



Association (NIDA) has called for a complete shutdown of all medical services throughout the state for 24 hours from 6 am on Wednesday to protest alleged assault of by police personnel.

NIDA president Dr Ritu Thurr and secretary Dr Ahu Sekhose in a release on Monday said the shutdown is to protest alleged police brutality against

However, emergency services will remain functional, they.

The NIDA officials said that in spite of the "barbaric assault" by police personnel on Dr Nosezol Sezo on April 3 at Dimapur and Dr Mongshithung on April 17 at Wokha, the Association, as a matured organization, has refrained from taking any drastic action, keeping in mind the sacred responsibility of public health as its top priority.

They said the alleged "brutal" assault on Dr Atoka Wotsa on the night on August 21 by some IRB personnel goes to show that the "concerned authority has not taken any corrective measures in disciplining its personnel".

Following the alleged assault on Dr Wotsa, the state Home Department has constituted a 3-member inquiry committee headed by Commissioner and Secretary, Neposo Theluo as chairman with Secretary, Law and Justice Khanrinla Koza, and ADC Niuland Rosy Margaret Athrila as members.

The committee constituted on August 23, has been asked to submit its report within 7-days.

Meanwhile, NIDA expressed its full confidence in the governments assurance to expedite the enquiry process within four days.

The Association also requested the government to implement the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 that was promulgated on April 22, 2020, in the state.

