PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank MK-1A to Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Sunday handed over to the Army the home made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here.
At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state- of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.
Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.
