PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank MK-1A to Army

Prime Minister on



Sunday handed over to the Army the home made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here.

At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state- of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.

Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)