PM Modi holds meeting with ministers in Parliament including Goyal, Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Parliament

ANI  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament.

The minister included Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The Parliament was adjourned twice after ruckus by the Opposition as Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London.

The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.

On Monday, Modi held a meeting with his top ministers to formulate the government's strategy ahead of the second part of the Budget session.

Earlier on Monday, a meeting of Congress MPs under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge also took place at the party's Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were present in the meeting.

Congress Lok Sabha Sabha and Rajya Sabha members also participated in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to decide the strategy for the Budget session.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 12:12 IST

