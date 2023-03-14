Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks

proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

As the met for the day, Speaker urged members to let the House function and took up the Question Hour.

Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain the decorum of the House and not show placards, Birla said they should let the House function.

However, Congress members continued their protest following which the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks, the ruling BJP charged that the Congress leader has tried to defame India.

proceedings were disrupted on Monday as well as the BJP-Congress slugfest escalated over Gandhi's remark with the Government seeking an apology while the opposition benches demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

