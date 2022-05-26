PM Modi lays foundation for 11 infra projects worth Rs 31,500 cr in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Rain batters Tamil Nadu, leaves parts of Chennai waterlogged, 3 dead
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Driving into 2022, road sector set for 'better' days with new projects
'Infra cos should float own NBFCs to fund construction related projects'
Analysts bullish on road, highway developers on infra push, cheap valuation
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 11 infrastructure projects worth Rs 31,500 crore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium. He said that the focus on road construction in the state was clearly visible and that it was being done keeping in mind the economic development in the region. He also handed over the keys of houses constructed under the Light House scheme to five of the 150 beneficiaries.
Narendra Modi while addressing the mammoth gathering said that Tamil language is eternal and that Tamil culture was global. He said that it was always wonderful to be back in Tamil Nadu and said that the people, language and culture of the land was outstanding.
Praising Tamil culture and society, Narendra Modi said that people from Tamil Nadu are excelling in every field and said that from Chennai to Canada, from Madurai to Malaysia, from Namakkal to New York and from Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Puthandu and Pongal are marked with great fervor.
He said that this was what is known as eternal and global Tamil culture.
He said that Bangalore-Chennai express highway will connect two key centres of growth and added that the four lane elevated road connecting Chennai port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai port more efficient and will decongest city traffic.
The Prime Minister said, "We want our Children to live a better life," adding that the most important precondition for that was top quality infrastructure and said that those countries that have given priority to infrastructure development have become developed countries from developing countries.
He said that the expansion of Neraluru to Dharmapuri and Meensuruti to Chidambaram railway sections will have many benefits and added that he was happy that five railway stations were being redeveloped. The Prime Minister said that this development and modernization were being done keeping in mind the needs of future.
--IANS
aal/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU