PM Modi likely to hold meetings over Covid situation, vaccine distribution

Prime Minister is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss vaccine distribution strategy.

Modi is expected to hold two back to back meetings, one with eight states with high caseloads and another with states and UTs to discuss vaccine distribution strategy, sources said.

The prime minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the situation.

While the national daily COVID-19 case count has remained below 50,000 for some time, several urban centres have witnessed a surge, resulting in enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some cities.

The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of vaccine when it becomes available.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

