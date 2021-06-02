PM Modi, President Kovind greet people of Telangana on State Formation Day

Prime Minister on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the people of on the occasion of the State Formation Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister appreciated the achievements of the people belonging to the state and wrote, "Best wishes to the people of on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of "

President of India, also extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Greetings to all especially to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. I wish Telangana continues to expand its traditional, modern, and futuristic industries. It has fulfilled the objective of providing water to every home. Wishing a bright future for the people of state," he tweeted.

Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, also took to the microblogging site and wished the people.

"Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day. Tributes to all those martyrs, who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana. Wishing the Telangana State a great success on the path of progress and prosperity," she wrote in her tweet.

Celebrating the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the flag at Pragathi Bhavan. He also paid floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park on the occasion.

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after its division from Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)