PM Modi, President Kovind greet people of Telangana on State Formation Day

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
In first hours as President, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
Inheriting a confluence of crises, Biden will take helm as US president
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the State Formation Day.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister appreciated the achievements of the people belonging to the state and wrote, "Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana."
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings on the occasion.
"Greetings to all especially to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. I wish Telangana continues to expand its traditional, modern, and futuristic industries. It has fulfilled the national objective of providing water to every home. Wishing a bright future for the people of state," he tweeted.
Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, also took to the microblogging site and wished the people.
"Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day. Tributes to all those martyrs, who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana. Wishing the Telangana State a great success on the path of progress and prosperity," she wrote in her tweet.
Celebrating the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan. He also paid floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park on the occasion.
Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after its division from Andhra Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU