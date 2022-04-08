PM Modi says project to build 3 cr houses over, will empower women

Prime Minister on Friday announced the completion of 3 crore 'pucca' houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the poor and said that the houses have also become the "symbol of women empowerment".

"We have made an important step in our resolve to provide pucca house to every poor of the country. The construction of more than three crore houses has been possible only with the participation of the people. These houses with basic facilities have also become a symbol of women's empowerment today," tweeted PM Modi in Hindi.

Under the (rural), the construction of 2.52 crore houses has been finished. For this, the amount of Rs 1.95 lakh crore was sanctioned.

As many as 58 lakh houses have been constructed under the (urban) so far. An amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore was sanctioned for the purpose.

Every house comes with basic facilities including the gas connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, water connection and electricity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)