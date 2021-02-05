PM Modi speaks to S Africa President Ramaphosa over Covid-19 management

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Thursday with South African President Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa, about the measures New Delhi and Pretoria are taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Spoke to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the measures India and South Africa are taking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic domestically and internationally. India's capacity to produce medicines and vaccines is supporting the efforts of many nations, including our friends in Africa," the Prime Minister tweeted.
According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders also discussed possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international fora, to facilitate access and affordability of vaccines and medicines, it stated further.
"The leaders agreed that officials of both countries would remain in touch over the coming days to exchange experiences and explore the potential for collaborative efforts against the pandemic," the release read.
