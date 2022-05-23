PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21: Union Minister

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event of the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, Karnataka.
"Apart from the main event at Mysuru, another attraction will be Guardian Ring, a relay Yoga streaming event which will capture and weave together a digital feed of IDY programs organised by Indian Missions abroad on June 20. The proposed plan is to initiate the streaming from Japan, the land of the rising sun, at 6 am local time," Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told media persons.
The minister also informed that a series of events are planned in the run-up to International Day of Yoga and the 25 days countdown is being observed in Hyderabad from May 27, wherein around 10,000 Yoga enthusiasts will participate in the Yoga demonstration.
The event will witness the presence of the Karnataka Governor, union ministers, film stars, sportspersons, celebrities, revered yoga gurus, eminent dignitaries, experts of Yoga and allied science, local Yoga institutions and Yoga enthusiasts.
As this Yoga day is falling in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" year, the Ayush Ministry has also planned to observe IDY at 75 iconic locations across the country and is focusing on branding India on a global scale.
