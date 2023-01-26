PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people on R-Day

Prime Minister and other leaders on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of the 74th .

In a tweet, the Prime Minister termed this year's "special" as the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit' Mahotsav.

Everybody should unite to fulfill the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country, he added.

Union Home Minister took to Twitter to greet the nation on the occasion. "Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country," he wrote.

Exending his greetings Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called this day an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions. "Happy to all the countrymen. This day is an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions and rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. Salute to all the constitution makers and freedom fighters of India.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the 74th Republic Day. Our democracy becoming progressive and mature should create a sense of duty, opportunity and equality in the heart of every person of India. I bow down to all the great personalities dedicated to our unity, integrity and sovereignty."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings to the people. He tweeted in Hindi that today it is most important to safeguard the basic tenets of the Constitution like justice, equality, brotherhood, socialism and secularism.

Greeting the public, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing a very Happy Republic Day to all my beloved fellow Indians.," he tweeted. "Unity, Harmony, Equality and Sovereignty - the pillars of our Constitution and the soul of our Republic."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, in her speech on the eve of Republic Day, hailed the Constitution and "the spirit of India". "India became the fifth largest economy in the world. It needs to be underlined that this achievement comes against the backdrop of high economic uncertainties around the world. This has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the Government," the President had said on Wednesday.

This happens to be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

