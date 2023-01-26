JUST IN
Everyone should take pride in being Indian today: Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi
TN governor unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in Chennai
Telangana governor hoists national flag at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day
Hindenburg Research: All you need to know about US-based investment firm
AAP to contest in 'as many seats as possible' in Nagaland assembly polls
Responsibility of all to strengthen the republic: Arvind Kejriwal on R-Day
India reports 132 new coronavirus cases, active tally decline to 1,906
Delhi: Multi-layer security cover in place for Republic Day celebrations
Overcast conditions prevail in Delhi on R-Day, min temp settles at 12.8C
We support importance of free press around the world: US on BBC documentary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Republic Day: Kartavya Path witnesses prowess of Indian weapon systems
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

R-Day: President Murmu unfurls Tricolour, gets ceremonial 21 Gun salute

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment

Topics
Republic Day | Indian President | Droupadi Murmu

ANI  General News 

R-Day: President Murmu unfurls Tricolour, gets ceremonial 21 Gun salute
Republic Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu unfurls Tricolour, gets ceremonial 21 Gun salute

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day, for the first time since assuming office last year, by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday.

Keeping with traditon the unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by the national anthem and a customary 21 Gun Salute. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns. It replaced the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment. The Ceremonial Battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM. The Gun position officer was Naib Subedar Anoop Singh.

The 21 Gun Salute is presented during Republic Day, Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State.

The President on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The National Flag was unfurled at Kartvya Path by an Air Force Officer, Flt Lt Komal Rani. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu was earlier escorted from her residence by the President's Bodyguard on their Bay and Dark Bay-coloured mounts. The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army.

This year's Republic Day is special as 'The President's Bodyguard' marked 250 years since its raising, in 1773, at Varanasi.

The Commandant of the President's Bodyguard, Colonel Anup Tiwary, rode to the right of the President's Car, leading this elite body of horsemen, mounted on his charger Glorious.

To the left of the President's Car was the Second-in-Command of the Regiment, Lt Col Ramakant Yadav, mounted on his charger Sultan. It is the senior-most Cavalry Regiment carrying out mounted ceremonial duties for the President.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at this year's parade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Republic Day

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 11:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU