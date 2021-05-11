PM Modi will not attend G7 summit in person due to Covid situation: MEA

Prime Minister will not travel to the UK to attend a summit of the G7 grouping in person in view of the prevailing situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The is scheduled to take place in Cornwall in the UK next month.

"While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the as a special invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the in person," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

