PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 today

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects in Varanasi
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers
SVAMITVA: Modi to launch distribution of rural property cards on Oct 11
PM Narendra Modi to address RAISE 2020 virtual summit today
Govt schemes no more based on votes, 'development for all' only basis: PM
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Thursday via video conferencing.
"Will be addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit at 11 am tomorrow, November 19. Looking forward to interacting with the best minds from the world of technology, start-ups and innovation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday.
The Bengaluru Tech Summit, organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology and StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.
The summit will see the participation of Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Swiss Confederation Vice President Guy Parmelin, and many other prominent international figures.
Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and around the world will also be participating in the summit.
This year, the theme of the summit is "Next is Now". The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of 'Information Technology and Electronics' and 'Biotechnology'.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan expressed happiness over the gesture shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event.
"After Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurating the tech summit 22 years back it is for the second time our Prime Minister is inaugurating the event. We are looking forward to hear his inaugural speech which will have a huge impact on our state, the whole country and the entire BTS2020," he said.
"Despite the pandemic challenge faced by the world, I am glad to see that over 25 tech nations are participating at the BTS2020 along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and around the world. It is a testimony to the recognition of Bangalore and the entire state as the leading tech hub of the country," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU