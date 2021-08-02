Police files charge sheet against Olympian Sushil Kumar in murder case

on Monday filed a charge sheet against Olympic medallist wrestler and 19 others in connection with the alleged murder of a former junior wrestling champion at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

The final report, which named Kumar as the main accused, has been filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba.

Fifteen accused have been arrested in the case, while five are on the run.

and his associates allegedly assaulted 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

Police had earlier called Sushil the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

