Pondy clocks 715 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hrs, tally rises to 47,108

registered 715 fresh



cases during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the overall infection count to 47,108.

Three more persons --two in and one in Karaikal-- succumbed to death taking the toll to 705.

While there were 4090 active cases, as many as 42,313 persons were discharged after recovery so far.

Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare services here, S Mohan Kumar said the 715 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,748 people and these patients were spread over 567, Karaikal 88, Yanam 35 and Mahe 25.

The Director said 198 patients were discharged during the last twenty-four hours from hospitals.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 percent and 89.82 percent respectively.

As many as 7.24 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them 6.59 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

He also said 29,952 health workers and 17,672 front line workers have been vaccinated so far and 1,00,664 coming either under the senior citizens category (above 60 years) or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated against the scourge since March 1.

