Pondy witnesses surge in Covid cases; reports 165 infections in 24 hours

witnessed a rise in number of daily COVID-19 cases with 165 fresh infections being registered on Tuesday, taking the overall caseload to 1,67,879.

The Health Department tested 2492 samples and identified the new cases.

While region alone saw 127 fresh cases, Karaikal reported 32 and Yanam six. Mahe an enclave of in Kerala did not have any fresh case today. Director of Health G Sriramulu said the active cases which were 543 on Monday shot up to 915 today which comprised 10 patients in hospitals and 905 patients in home quarantine. The Director said 93 patients recovered during last twenty- four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,65,002. There was no fatality during last twenty-four hours and the toll remained 1,962. Sriramulu said the Health Department has examined so far 23,10,551 samples and found 19,53,133 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 6.62 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.17 percent and 98.29 percent, respectively. The Health Department has administered so far 17,57,360 doses which comprised 9,73,531 first doses, 7,44,289 second doses and 39,540 booster doses.

