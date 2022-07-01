Prayagraj violence: House demolished had Javed's nameplate, UP govt to HC

-
ALSO READ
'Illegally constructed' house of Prayagraj violence-accused demolished
Prayagraj Development Authority defends demolition of accused Javed's house
Priyanka accuses UP Police of vandalising students' hostel in Prayagraj
Demolitions in Kanpur, Prayagraj not related to rioting, UP tells SC
Mayawati slams house demolition in Prayagraj, calls it unjust and unfair
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday told the Allahabad High Court that the house demolished in Prayagraj following the June 10 violence had the nameplate of main accused Javed Mohammad on its gate.
In its counter-affidavit against the petition filed by the wife and daughter of Javed Mohammad challenging the demolition of their house, the state government raised preliminary objection to maintainability of the writ petition.
The petitioners have not challenged the May 25 order for the anti-encroachment action and it has not been brought on record.
Therefore, the writ petition deserves to be dismissed, the state government said.
Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Waiz Mian gave a week's time to the petitioners Javed Mohammad's wife Parveen Fatima and daughter Summaiya Fatima -- to file rejoinder and fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the matter.
The counter-affidavit stated that the gate of the house which was demolished had a plaque bearing the name of Javed Mohammad and the office of the Welfare Party of India was being run from there, even though the property was in a residential area. This shows that Javed was in possession of the house.
According to the petition filed by the accused's wife and daugher, The house did not belong to Javed Mohammad, but was owned by Fatima, who had received it as a gift from her parents before marriage.
The petitioners alleged that the Prayagraj Development Authority's notice, with the house number listed, was not addressed to Fatima but to her husband Javed Mohammad, the activist and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of instigating violent protests against derogatory remarks targeting Prophet Mohammad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU