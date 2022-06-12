'Illegally constructed' house of Prayagraj violence-accused demolished

-
-
The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of Friday's violence here, amid a heavy police deployment.
A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well.
Superintendent of Police, City (Saharanpur), Rajesh Kumar had said two accused who created ruckus have been identified through CCTV footage as Muzammil, a resident of Rahat Colony, 62 Futa Road, and Abdul Vakir, a resident of Khata Khedi. Municipal corporation teams bulldozed their illegal properties, he said.
In Prayagraj, a senior PDA official said, "Javed Ahmad's house -- JK Ashiyana -- is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police force and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and demolition commenced around 1 pm."
"The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his point of view on May 24. On the said date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented in this regard, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued," the PDA official said.
#WATCH | Heavy security force deployed in front of the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2022
Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had earlier put a demolition notice at his residence, asking him to vacate the house by 11am today as it is "illegally constructed". pic.twitter.com/sk0KCEVVdm
Senior Superintendent of Police of Prayagraj Ajay Kumar had on Saturday said alleged mastermind of stone-pelting Javed Ahmad had been arrested.
In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media adviser to the chief minister, had said, "Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.
On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during protests after Friday prayers in mosques.
At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace.
A policeman was injured, according to officials.
Sharma was suspended by the BJP as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate.
