Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus update: 489 Covid cases, 12 deaths reported
Jammu and Kashmir Covid update: 696 new cases of coronavirus reported
Protection under new land laws same as Himachal, U'khand laws: J&K govt
Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir
Govt to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus: Union minister
-
Preparations are underway to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in Jammu from February 1 as directed by the Union Territory government.
"We are preparing to follow all the Standard operating procedures (SoPs) and guidelines issued by the UT government before the re-opening of the school," informed Rameshwar Mengi, the principal of a school in Jammu.
"We have urged the parents to provide the students with a sanitiser, water-bottle and tiffin-box as we won't be starting the canteen services," Mengi added.
The higher education institutions in Summer Zone areas of the Jammu Division will re-open from February 1 while the institutes in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division will open on February 15 after winter vacations.
Schools were shut in the UT since the beginning of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU