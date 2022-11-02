JUST IN
President Droupadi Murmu to visit three northeastern states from Wednesday

Officials in Kohima said that on her arrival, the Nagaland government would accord her a civic reception at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Wednesday.

Northeast India | Nagaland | Droupadi Murmu

IANS  |  Kohima/Aizawl 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu would undertake a four-day visit to three northeastern states -- Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim -- from Wednesday.

Officials in Kohima said that on her arrival, the Nagaland government would accord her a civic reception at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Wednesday.

Murmu would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the northeastern state. The state government has invited Presidents and other leaders of the 22 tribal organisations to attend the civic reception wearing their traditional shawls.

On Thursday, Murmu would pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she would interact with the village council members and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

On the same day, she would go to Mizoram and attend the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education-related projects.

In the evening, the President would attend the civic reception to be hosted by the state government in her honour at the Raj Bhavan.

On November 4, Murmu would address the members of the Assembly.

On the same day, she would go to Gangtok and attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Sikkim government and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Central and state governments.

On November 5, the President, before returning to Delhi, would interact with women achievers and members of SHGs at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla.

The President, in her maiden visit to the northeastern region last month, visited Tripura (October 12-13) and Assam (October 13-14) and laid foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of projects.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 08:20 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
