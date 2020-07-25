In pics: Prez flags off Red Cross relief material for Assam, Bihar and UP

Relief material
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday flagged off nine trucks carrying Red Cross relief supplies for the flood- and Covid-affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official statement.
Tents, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets....
The relief material included items such as tarpaulins, tents, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, bed sheets, buckets and two water purification units. "In addition, Covid-19 protection items such as surgical masks, PPE kits, gloves and face shields are also part of the relief material flagged off by President Kovind," the statement said.
2.8 million people in 26 districts of Assam affected by floods
The number of people who have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the northeastern state this year has gone up to 119. While 93 of them died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides. On the occasion of flagging off, R K Jain, General Secretary, IRCS briefed the president on the initiatives and the work done by IRCS to serve the people affected by floods and Covid-19 in different parts of the country
For Covid warriors
The supply of the these materials is in continuation and in addition to the material already provided by IRCS to be distributed by the state Red Cross branches to the affected people. These items are meant to safeguard and protect health workers associated with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) medical services in these states as well as the volunteers of IRCS who are at the forefront of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, it said. Kovind is the President of the IRCS.
