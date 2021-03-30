President Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the here, a statement issued by the said.

The surgery was successful and his condition is stable, it said.

"The President of India, Shri underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi. Surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," the statement said.

The president was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)