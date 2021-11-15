President Ram Nath Kovind will be on 2-day visit to Punjab, Haryana

President will visit and from Tuesday to Wednesday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqu said on Monday.

The president will grace the centenary year celebrations of the Engineering College in Chandigarh on Tuesday, it said.

On Wednesday, he will visit Sui village in Bhiwani district of which is being developed as Adarsh Gram' by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust and inaugurate the public facilities there, the communiqu said.

