President Ram Nath Kovind will be on 2-day visit to Punjab, Haryana

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday to Wednesday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqu said on Monday.
The president will grace the centenary year celebrations of the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh on Tuesday, it said.
On Wednesday, he will visit Sui village in Bhiwani district of Haryana which is being developed as Adarsh Gram' by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust and inaugurate the public facilities there, the communiqu said.
