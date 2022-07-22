Presidential election disputes to be decided by Supreme Court: Delhi HC

-
ALSO READ
Delay in adjudication of commercial disputes affects ease of doing biz: SC
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges
Industry has a role to play in reducing tax disputes, says FinMin
-
All doubts and disputes arising from the election of the President or Vice President can only be inquired and decided by the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court has said.
Justice Sanjeev Narula, while dealing with a petition which sought to restrain legislators imprisoned in criminal cases from casting their vote in the recent Presidential election, said the plea was not maintainable as per the Constitution and the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Act which confer exclusive jurisdiction on the Supreme Court to hear such matters.
The judge dismissed the writ petition by a 70-year-old carpenter, who claimed to have unsuccessfully filed his nomination papers for the post of the President.
The court also said that the remedy in relation to a Presidential election was in the form of an election petition, and not a writ petition, after declaration of the result.
The primary grievance of the petitioner was that the authorities were not taking any effective steps to remove or disqualify imprisoned lawmakers from the electoral college for electing the President of India and Vice President of India.
Article 71(1) (of the Constitution) categorically provides that all doubts and disputes arising out of, or in connection with the election of the President or Vice President, shall be inquired and decided by the Supreme Court, and thus, since the above-extracted relief is qua the electoral college for the Presidential election, the same cannot be entertained by this court, the court said in its order.
"The present writ petition is also not maintainable for the reason that the only remedy in relation to a Presidential election, can be by way of an election petition after declaration of the result. Section 14(2) of the 1952 Act (the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Act) also confers exclusive jurisdiction on the Supreme Court to hear such matters, it added.
The court also said that the petitioner did not state even a single instance where an imprisoned lawmaker was permitted to vote or act as a Member of Parliament or State Legislature or made a party to his petition.
The court said the half-baked petition cannot be entertained and remarked that the timing of the petition on the eve of the Presidential election, and not before, makes the intention of the petition "highly suspect.
The petition was heard and dismissed by the court on the day of the Presidential polls i.e July 18 after hearing the petitioner, who appeared in person, and the lawyers appearing for the Election Commission and Centre.
The court had then said that it would release a detailed order on the petition later.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU